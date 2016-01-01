Dr. Skolnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aren Skolnick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aren Skolnick, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrick, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Northwell Health2119 Merrick Rd, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 708-2540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aren Skolnick, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skolnick has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.