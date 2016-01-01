See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Ares Christakis, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ares Christakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Christakis works at Crescent City Physicians in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Alexandria, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crescent City Physicians
    3525 Prytania St Ste 620, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 894-5640
  2. 2
    2121 Ridgelake Dr Fl 3, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 894-5640
  3. 3
    Touro Infirmary
    1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 894-5640
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Rapides Regional Physician Group
    201 4th St Ste 5B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 769-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ares Christakis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861652141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christakis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

