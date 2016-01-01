Dr. Christakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ares Christakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ares Christakis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Christakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crescent City Physicians3525 Prytania St Ste 620, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-5640
- 2 2121 Ridgelake Dr Fl 3, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 894-5640
-
3
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-5640Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Rapides Regional Physician Group201 4th St Ste 5B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 769-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christakis?
About Dr. Ares Christakis, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861652141
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christakis works at
Dr. Christakis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.