Overview of Dr. Arezo Fathie, MD

Dr. Arezo Fathie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Fathie works at Arezo M Fathie, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.