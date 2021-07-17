See All Hand Surgeons in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD

Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Yaghoubian works at AESTHETICA LA/LA Hand Institute in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yaghoubian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AESTHETICA LA Arezou Yaghoubian, MD, FACS
    18372 Clark St Ste 204, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 342-4541

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Rhinoseptoplasty

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • LACare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regal Medical Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 17, 2021
    Thank you Dr. Yahhoubian for encouraging my son to persist with the low cost approach (rather than try a surgery that would have been much more involved and not guaranteed to produce better results) and taking the extra 3 minutes to rewrap the bandage/splint.
    Michael — Jul 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD
    About Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1447442595
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    • General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaghoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yaghoubian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yaghoubian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yaghoubian works at AESTHETICA LA/LA Hand Institute in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yaghoubian’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaghoubian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaghoubian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaghoubian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaghoubian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

