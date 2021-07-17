Overview of Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD

Dr. Arezou Yaghoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Yaghoubian works at AESTHETICA LA/LA Hand Institute in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.