Dr. Arfaat Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.