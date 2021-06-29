Overview of Dr. Arghiris Barbadimos, MD

Dr. Arghiris Barbadimos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Barbadimos works at Stephen Massimi MD PC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.