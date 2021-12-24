Dr. Ari Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Abel, MD
Dr. Ari Abel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Abel's Office Locations
Abel Center-Oculofacial Plstc1941 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 998-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abel is a knowledgeable professional. He’s one of the few doctors I’ve known over the years who actually seem to care about their patients. Keep up the good work.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932153293
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abel has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abel speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.