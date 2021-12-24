See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Ari Abel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ari Abel, MD

Dr. Ari Abel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Abel works at Abel Center-Oculofacial Plstc in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Abel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abel Center-Oculofacial Plstc
    1941 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 998-3220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Visual Field Defects
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma
Headache
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ari Abel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932153293
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ari Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abel works at Abel Center-Oculofacial Plstc in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Abel’s profile.

    Dr. Abel has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

