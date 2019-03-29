Dr. Ari Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ari Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Brooks works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-8461
-
2
Penn Medicine Cherry Hill1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (215) 829-8461Wednesday1:00pm - 6:00pm
-
3
Penn Medicine Woodbury Heights1006 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097 Directions (215) 829-8461
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
Dr Ari Brooks creates time to listen to patients. When the answer is not known he says so, and explains whether further tests are needed, the outcome of another treatment is needed or another area of expertise is needed. He is very clear, gentle and empathetic. I recommend him without reserve. He has a great sense of humor and leaves one laughing through the years. He is very responsive through Penn Medicine email and by phone
About Dr. Ari Brooks, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1669419206
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York University Medical Centertisch Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.