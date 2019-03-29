See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ari Brooks, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ari Brooks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Brooks works at Penn Medicine Washington Square in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Woodbury Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Penn Medicine Washington Square
    800 Walnut St Fl 20, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-8461
    Penn Medicine Cherry Hill
    1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-8461
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Penn Medicine Woodbury Heights
    1006 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-8461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Thyroid Nodule
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Thyroid Nodule

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Ari Brooks creates time to listen to patients. When the answer is not known he says so, and explains whether further tests are needed, the outcome of another treatment is needed or another area of expertise is needed. He is very clear, gentle and empathetic. I recommend him without reserve. He has a great sense of humor and leaves one laughing through the years. He is very responsive through Penn Medicine email and by phone
    Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Ari Brooks, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1669419206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Centertisch Hospital
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ari Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

