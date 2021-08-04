Overview

Dr. Ari Ezratty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ezratty works at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.