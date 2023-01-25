Dr. Ari Geliebter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geliebter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Geliebter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ari Geliebter, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maywood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Geliebter works at
Comprehensive Endocrinology PC240 W Passaic St Ste 14, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 903-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a great doctor. He takes the time and answer all my questions. He always asked how I am feeling and if anything medical is new . The women at the front desk are really nice
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1316210990
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Geliebter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geliebter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geliebter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geliebter works at
Dr. Geliebter has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geliebter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Geliebter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geliebter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geliebter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geliebter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.