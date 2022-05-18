Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ari Goldsmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ari Goldsmith, MD
Dr. Ari Goldsmith, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Med Sch-Boston Chldns Hosp
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldsmith's Office Locations
-
1
Prohealth Pediatric ENT65 Roosevelt Ave Ste 204, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 622-3490Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cohen Children's Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldsmith?
Excellent Doctor, wonderful bedside manners. He helped my son's sinus issue. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Ari Goldsmith, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English, Hebrew
- 1295754539
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Boston Chldns Hosp
- LI Jewish Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsmith works at
Dr. Goldsmith has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldsmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldsmith speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.