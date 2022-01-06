Overview of Dr. Ari Kaz, MD

Dr. Ari Kaz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kaz works at Midwest Anesthesia and Pain Specialists Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.