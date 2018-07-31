See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bronx, NY
Dr. Ari Lerner, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ari Lerner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Lerner works at Pain Management Specialists of New York in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bronx Location
    910 Grand Concourse Apt 1B, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 932-1740
    Manhattan Office
    110 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 932-1740
    Astoria Office
    2515 CRESCENT ST, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 932-1740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 31, 2018
    I feel so lucky and blessed to be under the care of Dr. Lerner. Dr. Lerner is being helping me a lot with my back condition. Dr. Lerner’s bed side maners and professionalism are top of the line. The office staff are very caring and professional. Appointments are very flexible and there is hardly wait time.
    Claudia Garcia in Queens , NY — Jul 31, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ari Lerner, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1114958717
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Luke's Roosevelt Medical Center, Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Stony Brook SUNY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ari Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerner speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

