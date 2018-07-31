Overview

Dr. Ari Lerner, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lerner works at Pain Management Specialists of New York in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.