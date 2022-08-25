Dr. Ari Namon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Namon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Namon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ari Namon, MD
Dr. Ari Namon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Namon's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-0088
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group50 AMENIA RD, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 496-9565
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group538 Litchfield St Ste 101, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought dr namon was pleasantly kind and had a good bedside manner My surgery went well ! His Avon office staff is great - not so great at Torrington location
About Dr. Ari Namon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presby/St Luke's Rush Med College|Rush-Presbyterian - St. Lukes Medical Center
- University Chicago Pritzker School Med|University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
