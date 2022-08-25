Overview of Dr. Ari Namon, MD

Dr. Ari Namon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Namon works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in Sharon, CT and Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.