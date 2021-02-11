Dr. Ari Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Schwartz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates Ma PC1351 Main St Ste 5, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 587-4112
- 2 1221 Main St Ste 402, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (508) 587-4112
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ari Schwartz is a fantastic doctor who cares about his patients and helps each patient with their individual diagnosis. He finds the route of the problem and properly treats his patients. The office staff is kind and very professional.
About Dr. Ari Schwartz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.