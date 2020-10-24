Overview of Dr. Ari Taitz, MD

Dr. Ari Taitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.