Dr. Ari Taitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ari Taitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ari Taitz, MD
Dr. Ari Taitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taitz's Office Locations
- 1 1160 Park Ave W Ste 4N, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 913-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taitz?
A+ for bedside manor. Very kind and thorough. Explained things well and did not rush.
About Dr. Ari Taitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376521732
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taitz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Taitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.