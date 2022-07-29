Overview of Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD

Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Wirtschafter works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.