Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ari Wirtschafter, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 391-3333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Light ENT1800 W Woolbright Rd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-8584
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Dr Wirtschafter. Was courtious, paid close attention to what I was saying. I was very nervous and his concern was if I was okay. I would recommend him to anyone. The girls in the office were extremely kind.
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1043274293
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Sleep Medicine
