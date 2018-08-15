Dr. Zelig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ari Zelig, MD
Overview
Dr. Ari Zelig, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Zelig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center7676 AIRWAYS BLVD, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 536-7640Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mcculley Allergy Sinus & Asthma2155 West St, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 623-3323Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
- 3 5270 Poplar Ave Ste 105, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 623-3323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelig?
Dr. Ari Zelig is one of the most personable doctors I've ever had the pleasure of seeing. He's very thorough in his counseling and takes a personal interest in his patients and their medical struggles. I've lived with chronic hives and itching for my entire life. I've been to numerous doctors who couldn't diagnose it, or who didn't believe me. Dr. Zelig not only understood what was happening to me, he knew how to fix it. He was even knowledgeable about ways to reduce treatment cost.
About Dr. Ari Zelig, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740555952
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelig works at
Dr. Zelig has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.