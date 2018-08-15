See All Allergists & Immunologists in Southaven, MS
Dr. Ari Zelig, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ari Zelig, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ari Zelig, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Zelig works at McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center in Southaven, MS with other offices in Germantown, TN and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center
    7676 AIRWAYS BLVD, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 536-7640
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Mcculley Allergy Sinus & Asthma
    2155 West St, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 623-3323
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    5270 Poplar Ave Ste 105, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 623-3323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zelig?

    Aug 15, 2018
    Dr. Ari Zelig is one of the most personable doctors I've ever had the pleasure of seeing. He's very thorough in his counseling and takes a personal interest in his patients and their medical struggles. I've lived with chronic hives and itching for my entire life. I've been to numerous doctors who couldn't diagnose it, or who didn't believe me. Dr. Zelig not only understood what was happening to me, he knew how to fix it. He was even knowledgeable about ways to reduce treatment cost.
    Camille in Sarasota , FL — Aug 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ari Zelig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ari Zelig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zelig to family and friends

    Dr. Zelig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zelig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ari Zelig, MD.

    About Dr. Ari Zelig, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740555952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zelig accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zelig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelig has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ari Zelig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.