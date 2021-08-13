Dr. Aria Fallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aria Fallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aria Fallah, MD
Dr. Aria Fallah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Fallah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fallah's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Neurosurgery300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6119
-
2
Santa Clarita - Primary & Specialty Care25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (310) 878-3713
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallah?
We are so thankful for Dr Fallah. Our son is just over one year seizure free thanks to Dr Fallah and his team. Because of Covid, most of our interactions (with the exception of the day of our sons surgery) with Dr Fallah have been via telehealth but he has always been kind, professional, courteous and always answers our questions or concerns promptly and thoroughly.
About Dr. Aria Fallah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1376950477
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fallah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallah works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.