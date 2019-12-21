Dr. Aria Olumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aria Olumi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-0237Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3739
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Dr. Olumi was very professional, sincere, and responsible. I had a very good experience, I was seen in timely manner and followed through after surgery. I had some minor complications and he personally came to the hospital to take care of me. He is an expert in his specialties and has excellent communication with his patients. He was very informative and made sure I understood my condition, the procedure, and post-surgical care. I would highly recommend Dr. Olumi to anyone who is looking for a good Urologist.
- 31 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Olumi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olumi has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.