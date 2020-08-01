Overview

Dr. Ariadna Valdes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Valdes works at Valdes Medical Center, LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.