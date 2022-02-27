See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Gilroy, CA
Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (6)
Overview of Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS

Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Gilroy, CA. They graduated from New York University / College Of Dentistry-D.D.S..

Dr. Chehrehsa works at South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery in Gilroy, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and Los Banos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chehrehsa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery - Gilroy
    7880 Wren Ave Ste E152, Gilroy, CA 95020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 479-8788
  2. 2
    South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery - San Jose
    5595 Winfield Blvd Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 479-9449
  3. 3
    South Valley Oral and Facial Surgery - Los Banos
    1024 9th St, Los Banos, CA 93635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 826-4312
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Dental Disorders
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Dental Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2022
    I broke a wisdom tooth and am visiting from nj. The day I called the extremely competent woman answering the phone scheduled me for a consult the next day and the extraction the following day. Everyone in the office is so great, they were kind compassionate and explained everything. The dr was the best. Highly recommend this dr & office & appreciated the care.
    Jeanne — Feb 27, 2022
    About Dr. Arian Chehrehsa, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992145395
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Dental Society of Anesthesiology|National Dental Board Of Anesthesiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - New York, NY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University / College Of Dentistry-D.D.S.
    Medical Education

