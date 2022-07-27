Overview of Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD

Dr. Arian Mowlavi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Saddleback Medical Center and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Mowlavi works at Dr. Laguna in Laguna Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Signal Hill, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.