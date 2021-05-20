Dr. Ariana Wilkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariana Wilkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ariana Wilkinson, MD
Dr. Ariana Wilkinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Wilkinson's Office Locations
UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine1245 16th St Ste 309, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 730-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wilkinson since January, 2021. My family Physician at UCLA left and I really was at a lost on who would be my family Physician. Based on my experience with Dr. Wilkinson, I would highly recommend her. She very professional, thorough, takes her time with me, answers all my questions, is sensitive to all my needs, and orders my prescriptions right away - she is very nice on top of everything. I have made a decision to stay with Dr. Wilkinson.
About Dr. Ariana Wilkinson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilkinson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.