Dr. Ariana Zeb, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariana Zeb, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ariana Zeb, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hoover, AL.
Dr. Zeb works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Hoover2720 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 265-1920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeb?
About Dr. Ariana Zeb, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1780293373
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zeb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeb works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.