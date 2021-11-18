See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Arianne Boylan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arianne Boylan, MD

Dr. Arianne Boylan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Boylan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boylan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Dr. Boylan explains the injury thoroughly presenting solutions & expectations. She is smart, kind & encouraging.
    Nov 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arianne Boylan, MD
    About Dr. Arianne Boylan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851566228
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Dr. Arianne Boylan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boylan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boylan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boylan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boylan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Boylan’s profile.

    Dr. Boylan has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boylan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boylan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boylan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boylan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boylan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

