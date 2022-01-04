See All Dermatologists in St Johns, FL
Dr. Arianne Chavez-Frazier, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arianne Chavez-Frazier, MD is a Dermatologist in St Johns, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Chavez-Frazier works at Dermatology SouthEast St. Johns in St Johns, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology SouthEast St. Johns
    616 State Road 13 Ste 8, St Johns, FL 32259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 250-0188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Arianne Chavez-Frazier, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972762565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dayton Skin Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • ARROWHEAD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arianne Chavez-Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez-Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez-Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez-Frazier works at Dermatology SouthEast St. Johns in St Johns, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chavez-Frazier’s profile.

    Dr. Chavez-Frazier has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez-Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez-Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez-Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez-Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez-Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

