Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD
Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield's Office Locations
-
1
Willoughby Hills Family Health Center2550 And 2570 Som Ctr Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (216) 340-8961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenfield?
About Dr. Aric Greenfield, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790885408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.