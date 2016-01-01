See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Aric Groshong, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (8)
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Aric Groshong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Groshong works at Centennial Medical Group, Inc in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    2700 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Aric Groshong, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619078110
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Or Health Science University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Groshong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groshong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groshong works at Centennial Medical Group, Inc in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Groshong’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Groshong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groshong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groshong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groshong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

