Overview of Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD

Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Hausknecht works at Complete Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.