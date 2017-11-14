Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hausknecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Complete Care19 E 37th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 239-2112
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
It was hard for me to find a good doctor to take care of my workers comp injuries. Dr Haus is a good doctor and he is doing a rally good job. The office is very busy but this is the place you want to be if you have been injured on the job.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508942046
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Hausknecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hausknecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hausknecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hausknecht has seen patients for Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hausknecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hausknecht speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hausknecht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hausknecht.
