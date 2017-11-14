See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD

Neurology
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD

Dr. Aric Hausknecht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Hausknecht works at Complete Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hausknecht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Care
    19 E 37th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 239-2112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Nov 14, 2017
    It was hard for me to find a good doctor to take care of my workers comp injuries. Dr Haus is a good doctor and he is doing a rally good job. The office is very busy but this is the place you want to be if you have been injured on the job.
    Brooklyn, NY — Nov 14, 2017
    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1508942046
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
