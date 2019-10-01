See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD

Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Gluzman works at Advanced Orthopedic Pain Management & Wellness Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gluzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic Pain Mgmt. & Wellness Center Inc.
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 411, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-0042
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pain
Gait Abnormality
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
McMurray's Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Baker's Cyst
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Epidural Steroid Injections
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Orthopedic Brace Fitting
Orthopedic Rehabilitation
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Prolotherapy Injections
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Stem Cell Therapy
Telemedicine
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Memorial Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528179017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arie Gluzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gluzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gluzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gluzman works at Advanced Orthopedic Pain Management & Wellness Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gluzman’s profile.

    Dr. Gluzman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

