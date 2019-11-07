See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Arie Rave, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arie Rave, MD

Dr. Arie Rave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Rave works at Dr.Arie Rave, MD PA in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rave's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arie Rave MD PA
    1250 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Animal Allergies
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Amazing doctor! He is caring and takes the time to listen to his patients! Highly recommend!
    — Nov 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arie Rave, MD
    About Dr. Arie Rave, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1184635377
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arie Rave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

