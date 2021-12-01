Overview of Dr. Arie Rosen, MD

Dr. Arie Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Ear Nose and Throat Institute of NJ in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.