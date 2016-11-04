Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalhav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD
Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalhav's Office Locations
- 1 5758 S Maryland Ave Ste D, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Shalhav is very kind, knowledgeable and experienced Doctor. The surgery I had was done perfect on the highest level of operation. Doctor Shalhav, Thank you very, very much for the surgery you did for me, you really, really saved my life. Eleonora P.
About Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1316002140
Education & Certifications
- THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
