Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD

Urology
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD

Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shalhav's Office Locations

    5758 S Maryland Ave Ste D, Chicago, IL 60637 (773) 702-1860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2016
    Dr. Shalhav is very kind, knowledgeable and experienced Doctor. The surgery I had was done perfect on the highest level of operation. Doctor Shalhav, Thank you very, very much for the surgery you did for me, you really, really saved my life. Eleonora P.
    Eleonora P. in Buffalo Grove, IL — Nov 04, 2016
    About Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1316002140
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arieh Shalhav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalhav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shalhav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalhav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalhav has seen patients for Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , Kidney Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalhav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalhav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalhav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalhav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalhav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

