Dr. Ariel Antezana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antezana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Antezana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ariel Antezana, MD
Dr. Ariel Antezana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Antezana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Antezana's Office Locations
-
1
Neuro Medical Clinic3311 Prescott Rd Ste 216, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 370-3014
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antezana?
Dr. A is very thorough. I was extremely pleased with his demeanor and knowledge.
About Dr. Ariel Antezana, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1962737080
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antezana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antezana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antezana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antezana works at
Dr. Antezana has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antezana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antezana speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Antezana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antezana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antezana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antezana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.