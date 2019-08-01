Dr. Ariel Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ariel Cole, MD
Dr. Ariel Cole, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore133 Benmore Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (786) 550-3199
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
Today was my first visit. I was thrilled that I found her. She is brilliant as per her background but most of all she listened and was considerate of me and let me feel I was in charge of my healthcare. Her suggestions were spot on and I totally agreed with them. Knowing that I have such a doctor now I feel relieved that I am in great hands.
About Dr. Ariel Cole, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265428296
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Florida Hosp Med Ctr, Family Medicine
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.