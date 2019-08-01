See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Ariel Cole, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ariel Cole, MD

Dr. Ariel Cole, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Cole works at AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore
    133 Benmore Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 550-3199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 01, 2019
    Today was my first visit. I was thrilled that I found her. She is brilliant as per her background but most of all she listened and was considerate of me and let me feel I was in charge of my healthcare. Her suggestions were spot on and I totally agreed with them. Knowing that I have such a doctor now I feel relieved that I am in great hands.
    Ruth18 — Aug 01, 2019
    About Dr. Ariel Cole, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265428296
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    • Florida Hosp Med Ctr, Family Medicine
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariel Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

