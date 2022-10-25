Overview of Dr. Ariel Figueredo, MD

Dr. Ariel Figueredo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.



Dr. Figueredo works at Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Florida in Miami, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.