Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ariel Lederman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ariel Lederman, MD
Dr. Ariel Lederman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lederman's Office Locations
Radiosurgery New York1384 Broadway, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 246-4237
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Ariel Lederman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1285052944
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
