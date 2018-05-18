See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Monroe, MI
Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD

Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Majjhoo works at NeuoInterventional Pain Management in Monroe, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
4.6 (81)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Zukowski, DO
Dr. Daniel Zukowski, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD
4.5 (204)
View Profile

Dr. Majjhoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NeuoInterventional Pain Management
    1030 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 682-3309
  2. 2
    Providence Hospital & Medical Centers
    24430 Ford Rd Ste B, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 682-3309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Majjhoo?

    May 18, 2018
    Dr. Majjhoo is absolutely amazing!! I was in a car accident 15 1/2 years ago and have seen countless doctors, specialists, yada yada. Typically when doctors see my insurance coverage they're all too willing to cut me open or suggest ridiculous things. You're left feeling like a number. Dr. Majjhoo, Diana, and Jen actuallyou talk TO you, not AT you. They actually LISTEN! Unheard of, right?! Not here. In under a year Dr. Majjhoo has begun to help relieve some of my chronic pain and restore hope.
    Angie in Rockwood — May 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Majjhoo to family and friends

    Dr. Majjhoo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Majjhoo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD.

    About Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780874909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State Univ Detroit Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne St U-Detroit Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wayne St U/Detroit Rec Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majjhoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majjhoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majjhoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majjhoo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majjhoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Majjhoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majjhoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majjhoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majjhoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.