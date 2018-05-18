Overview of Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD

Dr. Ariel Majjhoo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Majjhoo works at NeuoInterventional Pain Management in Monroe, MI with other offices in Dearborn Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.