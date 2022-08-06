Overview of Dr. Ariel Nassim, DO

Dr. Ariel Nassim, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Nassim works at Nassim Medical PC in Flushing, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.