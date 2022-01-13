See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Escondido, CA
Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD

Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Palanca works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA and Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palanca's Office Locations

    Hidden Valley Surgical Med Group Inc.
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Ariel Palanca performed surgery on my right ankle on January 5, 2021 for chronic ankle instability, including dealing with ligament issues on both sides of my ankle and bone spurs. My problem had been going on for several years and was affecting my regular mobility, especially walking and hiking. The surgery went well and my after surgery consults were easy to plan and valuable. She always addressed my issues in a friendly and timely manner. Her team were also available to help me with questions. Dr. Palanca explained that my complete recovery could take a year, maybe something that people don't want to hear, but honest. I followed her recommendations, completed my physical therapy and worked hard. I am now (one year later) working with a trainer and back in my hiking boots! I am grateful for Dr. Palanca's skills, professionalism, willingness to answer my questions, and moral support. I definitely recommend Dr. Palanca.
    Grace Lieberman — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629203971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palanca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palanca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palanca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palanca has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palanca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Palanca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palanca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palanca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palanca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

