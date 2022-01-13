Overview of Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD

Dr. Ariel Palanca, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Palanca works at Arch Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA and Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.