Dr. Ariel Waitzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ariel Waitzman, MD
Dr. Ariel Waitzman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Waitzman's Office Locations
The Hearing Center of Excelence22731 Newman St Ste 120, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 582-8853
- 2 16801 Newburgh Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 367-4603
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor! He takes his time, listened to all my concerns while NOT cutting me off mid sentence. Explain things thoroughly. Great bed side manner. Defintely would recommend Dr. Waitzman!
About Dr. Ariel Waitzman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waitzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waitzman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waitzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Waitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.