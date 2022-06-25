Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD
Dr. Ariel Zisman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Zisman Endocrinology and Weight Loss2920 NE 207th St Ste 802, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 466-9500
Dr. Zisman Endocrinology and Weight Loss2307 Douglas Rd Ste 203, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 466-9500
Dr. Zisman Endocrinology and Weight Loss7950 NW 53rd St Ste 209, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 466-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Medicare
Dr. Zisman is the best doctor. His personalized program and his knowledge are the best combinations for a true transformation of your health. It’s the best find! He is incredibly knowledgeable, and deeply caring. He is highly skilled and is always keeping up to date with advances in his field. Dr. Zisman always delivers a precise diagnosis and his team are always on top of his patients to reassured the progress and wellness
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School In Boston, Massachusetts|Harvard Medical School / Joslin Diabetes Ctr
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela
Dr. Zisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zisman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisman works at
Dr. Zisman has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zisman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.