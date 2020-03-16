See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kauvar works at Newyork Laser & Skincare in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Diana Sun, MD
Dr. Diana Sun, MD
4.7 (47)
View Profile
Hyeyoon Park, NPC
Hyeyoon Park, NPC
4.9 (106)
View Profile
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Arielle Nb Kauvar M.d. PC
    1044 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-9440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kauvar?

    Mar 16, 2020
    Dr. Kauvar provided me with highly professional excellent care in a compassionate environment. Staff friendly, available, all questions, concerns addressed. I am very happy with results.
    Deborah Occhiogrosso — Mar 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kauvar to family and friends

    Dr. Kauvar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kauvar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD.

    About Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245207588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kauvar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kauvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kauvar works at Newyork Laser & Skincare in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kauvar’s profile.

    Dr. Kauvar has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauvar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauvar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arielle Kauvar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.