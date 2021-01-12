Dr. Arielle Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arielle Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Athens, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.
Tyler Texas Radiation Oncology PA721 Clinic Dr Ste A, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6152
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Arielle Lee has been my doctor for 30+ years. Excellent!
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
