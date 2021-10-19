Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD
Overview
Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiology Associates of Greater Houston PA601 River Pointe Dr Ste 105, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 539-5577
-
2
Sfhd Inc.102 Medical Park Ln Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 539-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Allstate
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- American Medical Security
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health & Welfare Plan
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gallagher Basset
- GENERAL
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Methodist Hospital Community Care Network
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- National Healthcare Alliance
- Nationwide
- New York Life
- One Health
- Pacific Life & Annuity Company
- Pacific Mutual
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Prudential
- SelectCare
- State Farm
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Texas True Choice
- Travelers
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdullah?
Dr. Abdullah is simply AMAZING!! He saved my life and my cousin’s as well. He’s a straight shooter and gets the job done.
About Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801803069
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute
- D.J. Science College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Dr. Abdullah has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.