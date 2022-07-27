Overview

Dr. Arif Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calcutta Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Long Island Laparoscopic Surgery, PLLC in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.