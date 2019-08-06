Dr. Arif Alidina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alidina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Alidina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arif Alidina, MD
Dr. Arif Alidina, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Alidina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alidina's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Associates1330 S FORT HARRISON AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3588
-
2
Christopher D Muller MD8561 W LINEBAUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 925-5000Wednesday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Tampa (Westchase)10810 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 925-5000
-
4
Ear Nose and Throat Associates11320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 247-1234
-
5
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-1368
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alidina?
I found Dr. Alidina to be very attentive, compassionate and caring. He has consistently been a great friend to me , and I would recommend him very highly. Austin H. Sampson,DDS Clearwater
About Dr. Arif Alidina, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346390754
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- SUNY Health Science Center
- University of Pittsburgh
- West Virginia University
- Wva Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alidina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alidina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alidina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alidina works at
Dr. Alidina has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alidina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alidina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alidina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alidina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alidina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.