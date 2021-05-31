Overview of Dr. Arif Hashmi, MD

Dr. Arif Hashmi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Hashmi works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.