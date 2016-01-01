See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Arif Jivan, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arif Jivan, MD

Dr. Arif Jivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Jivan works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-3278
  3. 3
    Lake Forest Hospital
    800 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Arif Jivan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Persian
    • 1215279898
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arif Jivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

